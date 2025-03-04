Koperniak went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

Koperniak is having a nice spring thus far after being added to the 40-man roster this offseason, going 5-for-16 with one homer, one stolen base and a couple walks. The 27-year-old slashed .309/.370/.512 with 20 home runs in 2024 at Triple-A Memphis and is likely headed back there to start this season, although it's possible he could push for a reserve spot if Jordan Walker's knee injury forces him to miss time.