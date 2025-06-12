Cardinals' Michael Siani: Recalled from Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals recalled Siani from Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.
Siani began the season on the Opening Day roster but was sent down in late April after playing sparingly. Victor Scott has struggled offensively since early May, but it still seems unlikely that Siani will be much of a threat to Scott's playing time.
