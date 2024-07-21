Siani went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and two stolen bases in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader split with Atlanta.

After going 1-for-3 with no other production in the matinee as the Cardinals lost 3-2 in 10 innings, Siani made a bigger impact in a victory during the nightcap. It's the second time this season he's swiped multiple bags in a game, and the 25-year-old center fielder has gone 12-for-15 on the basepaths in 89 games, but Siani otherwise isn't making much of an impact on offense -- he's slashing .230/.269/.305 with two homers, 14 RBI and 29 runs.