The Cardinals optioned Siani to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Siani has played sparingly behind starting center fielder Victor Scott, accruing only 17 plate appearances thus far. He'll play more regularly at Memphis as he waits for another opportunity with the big club.
