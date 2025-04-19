Siani went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Friday's loss to the Mets.

Siani was making just his fourth start of the season, although he has appeared in a total of 15 games because he often enters as a pinch runner and/or defensive replacement. It came down to the wire between Siani and Victor Scott for the Cardinals' center field job out of spring training, but Scott won it and has been an everyday player, starting 18 of 20 tilts. Siani could get optioned to Triple-A Memphis when Masyn Winn (back) returns from the 10-day injured list Tuesday if the club wants added protection at shortstop with Thomas Saggese.