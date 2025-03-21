Siani (illness) is starting in center field and batting leadoff in Friday's split-squad game against the Mets, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The outfielder has been battling an illness this week but is ready to return to spring action Friday. Siani is competing with Victor Scott for the starting job in center field, and both players will start at the position in Friday's split-squad games. Siani has gone 4-for-40 through 13 games in spring training, while Scott has torn the cover off the ball with a 1.133 OPS.