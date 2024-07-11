Arenado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-4 loss to the Royals in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Arenado opened the scoring in the matinee contest with a second-inning solo shot. The third baseman wasn't as productive in the nightcap, going 0-for-4 to keep his season-long batting average steady at .266. He's added a .697 OPS, eight homers, 38 RBI, 33 runs scored, 14 doubles and one stolen base through 363 plate appearances this season. Arenado is batting .297 (11-for-37) in July, perhaps signaling a turnaround in the second half.