Gorman owns a .274/.358/.417 slash line with three doubles, three home runs, 10 RBI, two stolen bases, 11 walks and 14 runs across 95 plate appearances for Double-A Springfield.

The promising prospect is more than holding his own in his first exposure to Double-A arms, and his current 26.3 percent strikeout rate, while elevated, is actually better than those he generated at the Low-A and High-A levels during the 2018 and 2019 campaigns. Gorman has also continued to display above-average patience at the dish, as evidenced by an 11.6 percent walk rate that's his highest since his first professional stop in rookie ball back in 2018. If he continues to enjoy similar success with Springfield into the latter portion of the summer, a promotion to Triple-A Memphis at some point before the conclusion of the minor-league season certainly wouldn't be out of the question.