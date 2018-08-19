Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Knocks in three in win
DeJong went 2-for-4 with a two-run single, an RBI double and a run in a win over the Brewers on Saturday.
The 25-year-old's bat continues to show signs of life as August unfolds, as he's now hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games. DeJong has been putting good wood on the ball all month as well, with nine of his 14 hits impressively going for extra bases. DeJong has easily blown by the modest seven RBI he compiled in July, already having doubled up that figure a little over halfway through the current month. The surge is a welcome one for the shortstop, whose .242/.321/.440 line for the season still falls short of the expectations he set with an excellent rookie 2017 campaign.
