The Cardinals promoted Mathews from High-A Peoria to Double-A Springfield on Monday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Mathews is one of the biggest risers among pitching prospects this season, having dominated at both Single-A Palm Beach and Peoria, collecting a 2.18 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 110:20 K:BB over 74.1 innings in 13 starts between the two stops. His 110 punchouts lead all minor leaguers. Mathews was a fourth-round pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft and didn't pitch in pro ball last season after throwing 124.2 innings in the spring as a senior at Stanford. He has elevated his standing in 2024 by showing a velocity spike.