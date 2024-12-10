Mathews will begin spring training with the major-league team as a non-roster invite, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Mathews moved his way quickly through the Cardinals' farm system in 2024, taking care of business at both Single-A Palm Beach and Peoria before being promoted to Double-A Springfield and ultimately Triple-A Memphis, where he struggled to find his footing. He accrued a 6.48 ERA and 1.98 WHIP with a 22:14 K:BB across 16.2 innings for the Redbirds. Mathew is unlikely to break camp with the big-league team, but he'll gain some experience against major-league bats at the very least.