Helsley allowed two runs on two hits and two walks in the ninth inning Monday, striking out two and earning a save against Atlanta.

Helsley loaded the bases with just one out but managed to escape with a save in the 4-3 win. It was the second time this month he's allowed multiple runs in an appearance and he's done it three times in his last 13 outings. Despite the recent shakiness, Helsley has converted 27 consecutive save chances since blowing his first opportunity of the year. He owns a 2.83 ERA and a 42:15 K:BB through 35 innings.