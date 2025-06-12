default-cbs-image
The Cardinals designated Vilade for assignment Thursday.

Vilade received the call to St. Louis at the end of May but has since gone just 1-for-13 in seven games with the Cardinals. His poor performance will ultimately result in him losing his spot on the 26-man and 40-man rosters. Michael Siani was recalled from Memphis to replenish the big club's outfield depth, and Andre Granillo was selected from Triple-A to fill the open 40-man spot.

