Saggese is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Saggese is on the bench for the fourth game in a row and appears to have lost his grip on a regular spot in the lineup while he's mustered a weak .533 OPS across 47 plate appearances on the season. Nathan Church has leapfrogged Saggese on the depth chart in the outfield after going 5-for-11 with a double, a walk, two stolen bases, two runs and an RBI while starting in the Cardinals' previous three contests.