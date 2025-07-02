Contreras (hand) underwent X-rays, which came back negative, after exiting Tuesday's contest in Pittsburgh, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Contreras is considered day-to-day as he avoided any structural damage after being struck in the left hand by a fastball from Paul Skenes in the fourth inning Tuesday. With the Cardinals set to finish their series against the Pirates on Wednesday prior to an off day Thursday, it's possible that the 33-year-old could be held out until Friday's series opener at Wrigley Field.