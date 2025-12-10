default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Twins released McCusker on Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

McCusker is expected to sign with a team in Asia, and the Twins will free up a spot on their 40-man roster ahead of the Rule 5 Draft. The 27-year-old went 5-for-29 with a 1:16 BB:K over 30 plate appearances with Minnesota in 2025.

More News