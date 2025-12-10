Carson McCusker: Released, headed overseas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Twins released McCusker on Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
McCusker is expected to sign with a team in Asia, and the Twins will free up a spot on their 40-man roster ahead of the Rule 5 Draft. The 27-year-old went 5-for-29 with a 1:16 BB:K over 30 plate appearances with Minnesota in 2025.
More News
-
Twins' Carson McCusker: Called up from St. Paul•
-
Twins' Carson McCusker: Dispatched to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Carson McCusker: Back with Twins•
-
Twins' Carson McCusker: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Carson McCusker: Contract selected by Minnesota•
-
Twins' Carson McCusker: Set to be called up from Triple-A•