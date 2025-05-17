McCusker is expected to be called up from Triple-A St. Paul before Sunday's game, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.

McCusker will take the place of Byron Buxton, who was placed on the 7-day concussion IL. McCusker isn't seen as a top prospect as a 27-year old playing in Triple-A and without much pedigree as an undrafted free agent. Still, he's hitting .350 with 10 home runs and a 1.062 OPS in 38 games, so he may get a chance to prove he's for real with the Twins having several openings in the lineup due to injury.