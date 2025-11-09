default-cbs-image
Roa elected free agency Friday.

The 26-year-old was outrighted to Triple-A Jacksonville by the Marlins on Thursday, and he was able to reject that assignment since he had been outrighted previously. Roa made two scoreless appearances for Miami last year and had a 2.83 ERA over 60.1 innings at Triple-A.

