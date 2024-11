Brogdon elected to become a free agent Friday.

A foot injury prevented Brogdon from playing in most of the 2024 season, though he was able to put up a 3.46 ERA in 13 Triple-A innings when healthy. The Dodgers dropped the 29-year-old righty from their 40-man roster Thursday, and rather than stick around as organizational depth, Brogdon will now explore his options in the open market.