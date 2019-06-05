Craig Kimbrel: Market likely picking up

Kimbrel will no longer bring a draft-compensation penalty to whichever team signs him, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The start of the MLB first-year player draft Monday brought an end to any potential draft-compensation penalties, increasing the likelihood Kimbrel will sign in the near future. The 31-year-old was seeking a five- or six-year deal this offseason, but according to Feinsand is now looking for a three-year contract in the range of $15 million to $17 million per year. Numerous contending teams have reported interest, including the Twins, Braves, Brewers, Phillies, Rays, Red Sox and Cubs.

