Gomber signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Aug. 26.

Gomber was cut loose by Colorado in late August after posting a 7.49 ERA and 1.72 WHIP across 57.2 innings. He'll now aim to right the ship with the Cubs' Triple-A affiliate in Iowa, though it's unlikely he gets a chance with the big club before the end of the regular season.

