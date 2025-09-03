Cubs' Austin Gomber: Lands in Chicago
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gomber signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Aug. 26.
Gomber was cut loose by Colorado in late August after posting a 7.49 ERA and 1.72 WHIP across 57.2 innings. He'll now aim to right the ship with the Cubs' Triple-A affiliate in Iowa, though it's unlikely he gets a chance with the big club before the end of the regular season.
More News
-
Austin Gomber: Hitting free agency•
-
Rockies' Austin Gomber: Placed on outright waivers•
-
Rockies' Austin Gomber: Falls to 0-7•
-
Rockies' Austin Gomber: Gives up five runs in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Austin Gomber: Surrenders six runs in loss•
-
Rockies' Austin Gomber: Yields two homers in no-decision•