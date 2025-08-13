Brown allowed one run on four hits and a walk across four innings of relief in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Brown was originally expected to start Tuesday's contest, but it was Javier Assad (oblique) who ended up with that honor in his season debut. Assad allowed four runs on eight hits in his four innings of work, with Brown looking sharper in long relief. Even with Brown turning in a good performance, his opportunity as a starter may have run its course, as Assad is now healthy and Jameson Taillon (calf) is expected back from the injured list soon. Brown will likely slot into a bullpen role with the Cubs getting healthier in their rotation.