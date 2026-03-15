Brown allowed one run on two hits across four innings of work in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rockies. He struck out six.

Brown has been racking up the strikeouts so far this spring, as he now has 15 of them across 10.2 Cactus League frames. This is in line with the tall righty's career 10.3 K/9 during the regular season. The problem for Brown to this point has been consistency, particularly with secondary pitches behind his fastball. He's been experimenting with a sinker so far in camp and may use it frequently in 2026 if he finds success with it in the early going.