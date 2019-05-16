Cubs' Brad Brach: Takes first loss
Brach (3-1) was the losing pitcher Wednesday against the Reds, allowing a run on two hits and two walks across 1.1 innings.
Brach breezed through the ninth inning but got into some trouble when the Cubs brought him out for the 10th in a 5-5 game. He retired the first batter of the frame but followed that by allowing a walk, a single and an intentional walk. Yasiel Puig then ended things with a walkoff single. Despite the hiccup, Brach still has a solid 2.55 ERA, and he should continue to see high-leverage work for Chicago.
