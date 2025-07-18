Thielbar tossed a scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts to earn a hold in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Sox.

After allowing two runs in his last appearance before the All-Star break, Thielbar got back into a groove Friday. The veteran lefty has only been scored upon six times in 41 outings this season, leaving him with a solid 2.23 ERA to go along with 10 holds and two wins out of Chicago's bullpen. After posting a 5.32 ERA last year for Minnesota, Thielbar has bounced back in his first year with the Cubs, working as an effective bridge to closer Daniel Palencia, who earned his 13th save of the season Friday.