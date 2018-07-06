Edwards (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

As expected, Edwards will be available out of the Cubs' bullpen for Friday's series opener versus Cincinnati. He appeared in a pair of minor-league rehab games earlier this week, and didn't experience any physical problems during either outing. Across 25 innings, he's posted a 2.88 ERA and 40:12 K:BB this year.

