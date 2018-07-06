Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Activated from DL
Edwards (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
As expected, Edwards will be available out of the Cubs' bullpen for Friday's series opener versus Cincinnati. He appeared in a pair of minor-league rehab games earlier this week, and didn't experience any physical problems during either outing. Across 25 innings, he's posted a 2.88 ERA and 40:12 K:BB this year.
More News
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: In line to return Friday•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: May need another rehab appearance•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Starts rehab assignment this weekend•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Throwing bullpen session Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Throwing bullpen sessions•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Throws off flat ground•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...