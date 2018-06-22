Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Throws off flat ground
Edwards (shoulder) has advanced to throwing off flat ground, Jesse Rogers of ESPNChicago.com reports.
Edwards has moved past throwing the ball around and is beginning to work through a throwing program. The reliever has been sidelined since the end of May with right shoulder inflammation. He will likely require a multi-game appearance in the minor leagues before returning to Chicago, which seems to be a couple weeks away.
