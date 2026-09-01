Kelly went 3-for-5 with a walk, a solo home run and two total RBI in Monday's 17-3 win over the Brewers

Kelly hit one of nine Chicago home runs in the rout, launching his 10th long ball of the season in the seventh inning. The veteran Chicago catcher has now recorded double figures in homers in consecutive seasons for the first time in his MLB career. Kelly has largely held off Miguel Amaya for the starting role with the Cubs, and he's been a fairly solid offensive backstop for fantasy managers the last two years.