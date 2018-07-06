Cubs' Casey Coleman: Back in affiliated baseball
Coleman signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Thursday and was assigned to Triple-A Iowa, the Des Moines Register reports.
Coleman had been pitching for the Sugar Land Skeeters of the independent Atlantic League, recording an 0.96 ERA in seven games (six starts). The 31-year-old last pitched at the major-league level in 2014 and has a career 5.72 ERA in 177.2 big-league innings but could now be just an injury or two away from an emergency call-up.
