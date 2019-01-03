Mets' Casey Coleman: Latches on with Mets
Coleman signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Thursday.
Coleman returned to affiliated baseball in 2018 after spending time in the independent Atlantic League, though he struggled to a 6.91 ERA and 1.64 WHIP across 28.2 innings with Triple-A Iowa. Given his career 5.72 ERA across 177.2 major-league innings, Coleman will likely be viewed as an organizational depth piece.
