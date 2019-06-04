Cubs' Chase Strumpf: Goes to Cubs in second round

The Cubs have selected Strumpf with the No. 64 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A bat-first second baseman, Strumpf hit .276/.422/.448 with four home runs and a 32:25 K:BB in 29 PAC-12 games as a junior, failing slightly to live up to expectations after hitting .345/.471/.545 with five home runs and a 26:23 K:BB in 29 conference games as a sophomore. Given the fact that he figures to be a mediocre defensive second baseman, the increased strikeouts are a bit concerning, as he really needs to hit in order to profile as an everyday player. We are not dealing with large sample sizes, so it's possible that once Strumpf gets into pro ball he will look more like the player who was seen as a top-half of the first round talent coming into his junior season. He could develop 20-homer pop, but is a fringe-average runner, so almost all of his fantasy value will be tied up in his bat.