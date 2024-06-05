Morel went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the White Sox.

Morel launched his 11th home run of the season and second in the last five games in the sixth inning to spark a Cubs' comeback victory. The 24-year-old has been a bit all or nothing this year as he's batting just .201, but his power potential alone should keep him in Chicago's lineup most days and gives him fantasy upside. He showed that upside last year with 26 long balls in only 388 at-bats.