Morel went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional RBI in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Rays.

The slugging left fielder hit just two homers in his first 21 games of the season, but he's now smashed two big flies in each of his past two outings. Morel has quietly been effective over his last 15 contests, during which he's hitting a healthy .264 with three round trippers, nine RBI, nine runs scored and two stolen bases across 53 at-bats. Although he likely won't hit for a high average, Morel should continue to be a decent source of power and speed for fantasy managers in deeper leagues.