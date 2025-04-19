Morel isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
After going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Friday's series opener, Morel will take a seat while Kameron Misner, Chandler Simpson and Jake Mangum start across Tampa Bay's outfield Saturday.
