Morel is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
Morel was in the lineup for the first two games of the series, going hitless in seven trips to the dish. He'll take a seat in Thursday's series finale as Travis Jankowski mans left field for the Rays.
More News
-
Rays' Christopher Morel: Homers in back-to-back games•
-
Rays' Christopher Morel: Taking seat Saturday•
-
Rays' Christopher Morel: Getting breather Thursday•
-
Rays' Christopher Morel: Laces three hits in rout•
-
Rays' Christopher Morel: Blast first homer of 2025•
-
Rays' Christopher Morel: Day off Saturday•