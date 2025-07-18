Rea (8-3) earned the win Friday against the Red Sox, allowing one run on four hits and four walks over five innings while recording five strikeouts.

For the fourth consecutive start, Rea earned the win and limited the damage to two or fewer runs. The only run charged to the right-hander Friday came on a third-inning RBI double by rookie Roman Anthony, but otherwise, the veteran kept Boston in check. Over this four-game win streak, the 35-year-old has quietly pieced together a 1.90 ERA with 16 strikeouts across 23.2 innings, showcasing an ability to navigate lineups with efficiency even without overpowering stuff. Rea will look to make it five straight when he takes the mound on Wednesday, July 23 against Kansas City.