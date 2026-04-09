Rea (1-0) allowed one run on two hits, two walks and a hit-by-pitch while striking out two over five innings to earn the win over the Rays on Wednesday.

Rea had worked in long relief for his first two outings of the season, allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk over 6.1 innings. The right-hander has started at least 22 games in three straight seasons, so it shouldn't take him long to adjust, though it's unclear if he'll be the Cubs' long-term solution at the back of the rotation. He threw 51 of 79 pitches for strikes in this outing. Rea doesn't have great strikeout rates in his career, though he has a 10:3 K:BB through 11.1 innings so far this season. Assuming he remains in the rotation for another turn, he's tentatively lined up for a tough road start versus the Phillies.