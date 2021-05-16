Kimbrel (0-2) gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits in two-thirds of an inning Saturday to take the loss and blow his second save of the season as the Cubs fell 9-8 to the Tigers in 10 innings. He struck out one.

The Cubs pushed one run across in the top of the 10th in the see-saw affair, but Kimbrel couldn't slam the door in the bottom of the frame as JaCoby Jones' stolen base set up Harold Castro's walkoff single. It's only the second time in 16 appearances this season Kimbrel has been tagged for an earned run, and his ratios (1.15 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 41.0 percent strikeout rate) remain at a level he hasn't seen since his heyday with Atlanta nearly a decade ago.