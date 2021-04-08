Kimbrel pitched a scoreless inning with a strikeout in Wednesday's 4-2, 10-inning loss to the Brewers
Kimbrel pitched a clean ninth inning in a 1-1 game, but the Cubs allowed three runs in the 10th inning to take the loss. The veteran reliever has yet to allow a hit or a walk across three innings of work, and he's struck out six. It's too early to definitively say that Kimbrel is back to his old self after struggling in 2019 and 2020, but it's certainly encouraging to see him get off to a good start.