Cubs' Dillon Maples: Heading to big leagues
Maples was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Maples had a brief stint with the Cubs last season -- six runs allowed over 5.1 innings -- and is headed to the majors for the first time in 2018. The 26-year-old has a 3.20 ERA and 1.54 WHIP with 42 strikeouts across 25.1 innings at Iowa this season, and should serve as a low-leverage reliever for Chicago.
