Pomeranz allowed two runs on three hits while only retiring two batters in relief during Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Atlanta.

Pomeranz came on in the top of the seventh inning with two runners on and Chicago up 1-0, and the lefty promptly served up a three-run home run. That saddled Ben Brown with the loss in relief, though it was certainly a discouraging outing for Pomeranz, who has allowed two runs on three hits in two of his last three appearances. Despite the hiccup, the veteran still has a tidy 2.45 ERA on the season, and his track record this year suggests he'll be able to get back on track.