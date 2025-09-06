Pomeranz will open Sunday's game against the Nationals, Ryan Herrera of AllCHGO.com reports.

Pomeranz has turned in a 2.45 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 40.1 innings while pitching primarily in middle relief, but the Cubs will deploy him in the first inning Sunday for the fourth time this year. The 36-year-old southpaw has pitched more than one inning just three times this season, so he'll likely hand the game over to Chicago's bullpen after recording the game's first three outs.