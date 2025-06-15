Pomeranz is scheduled to be re-evaluated Tuesday after he experienced back tightness following his relief appearance in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Pirates, MLB.com reports.

Despite having his back flare up on him, Pomeranz turned in a scoreless inning en route to collecting his fourth hold of the season. After having not pitched in the majors since 2021, Pomeranz has quickly worked his way up the bullpen pecking order since getting a call-up from Triple-A Iowa in late April. The veteran southpaw has yet to allow an earned run and owns a 0.65 WHIP over 18.1 innings out of the Chicago bullpen this season, making his status worth tracking as the Cubs kick off a three-game series versus the Brewers on Tuesday.