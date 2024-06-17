Smyly tossed two scoreless innings of relief in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Cardinals. He allowed two hits and struck out two.

After a solid effort from starter Jameson Taillon across six innings, Smyly did his best to keep the Cubs in the game despite their lack of offense. The lefty has now logged five straight scoreless outings covering seven innings, and he's struck out seven during the hot steak. Smyly seems more suited for a relief role than a starting gig at this point in his career, as his fastball is up to 93.1 mph this season after sitting at 92 mph last year when he made 23 starts, and he's been more effective with the added velocity.