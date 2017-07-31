The Cubs designated Floro for assignment Monday, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

In dropping Floro from the 40-man roster and trading Jeimer Candelerio to the Tigers, the Cubs will be able to open up spots for Justin Wilson and Alex Avila, who were acquired from Detroit late Sunday. Floro had worked as a long man out of the bullpen for the Cubs in his three prior appearances at the big-league level this season, surrendering seven runs on 15 hits and two walks over 9.2 innings. If he goes unclaimed off waivers, Floro would likely stick around in the Cubs organization and report to Triple-A Iowa.