Cubs' Dylan Floro: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Cubs designated Floro for assignment Monday, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
In dropping Floro from the 40-man roster and trading Jeimer Candelerio to the Tigers, the Cubs will be able to open up spots for Justin Wilson and Alex Avila, who were acquired from Detroit late Sunday. Floro had worked as a long man out of the bullpen for the Cubs in his three prior appearances at the big-league level this season, surrendering seven runs on 15 hits and two walks over 9.2 innings. If he goes unclaimed off waivers, Floro would likely stick around in the Cubs organization and report to Triple-A Iowa.
More News
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...