Cubs' Edward Cabrera: Aiming for mound work before break

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that the goal is for Cabrera (hamstring) to be throwing bullpen sessions before the All-Star break, Casey Drottar of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera landed on the 15-day injured list one week ago because of a moderate left hamstring strain. If Cabrera is able to resume mound work before the break, he would seem to have a chance to rejoin the Cubs' rotation before the end of July. However, the righty needs to check off a few boxes before a clearer timeline arises.