Cubs' Edward Cabrera: Carted off field

Cabrera was removed from Tuesday's game against the Mets with a left hamstring/adductor strain, Vinnie Duber of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Cabrera injured himself while extending to catch a throw to first base at the end of the fifth inning and appeared to be grabbing at his left thigh. He wasn't able to make it off the field by himself and had to leave the game in a cart. The Cubs will presumably send the right-hander in for imaging to determine the severity of his injury, and an update on his status could come after the game.