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Cubs' Edward Cabrera: Dazzles in third rehab start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Cabrera struck out seven and allowed no hits and one walk over five innings Tuesday in a rehab start with Double-A Knoxville.

Cabrera now has three rehab starts under his belt and has been lights out between his last two outings at Knoxville and Triple-A Iowa, giving up just one unearned run on one hit while ringing up a 15:1 K:BB in nine innings. The right-hander built up to 64 pitches during Tuesday's outing, so the Cubs may want him to get a little bit more stretched out before re-entering the big-league rotation. Per MLB.com, manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that the Cubs are still weighing the next step for Cabrera, who would be operating with a restricted workload if he ends up making his next start in the majors.

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