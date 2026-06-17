Cubs' Edward Cabrera: Exits with trainer

Cabrera was removed from Tuesday's game against the Rockies with a right hand cramp, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Cabrera made it through 4.1 innings Tuesday before one of the Cubs' trainers came out to the mound to look at his hand. The initial concern was that the 28-year-old was dealing with blisters -- something that's already caused him to spend time on the IL this season -- but he was instead pulled due to an unrelated issue. It's unlikely that his cramps will force him back onto the IL, but it's something the Cubs will presumably monitor leading up to his next start.