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Cubs' Edward Cabrera: Flattened by Giants in return

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Cabrera (3-3) took the loss Friday as the Cubs were routed 18-3 by the Giants, surrendering eight runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- and one walk over 3.2 innings. He struck out six.

Activated from the IL earlier in the day after being sidelined since May 20 due to a blister issue, Cabrera ran into a buzzsaw in his worst performance of the season. The right-hander served up a two-run homer to Willy Adames in the first inning before things completely fell apart in the fourth, an inning highlighted by a grand slam from Matt Chapman. Cabrera got the hook after 80 pitches (49 strikes), and he'll carry a 4.99 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 53:21 K:BB through 57.2 innings into his next outing, which is set to come on the road next week in Colorado.

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